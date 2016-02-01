EIG EUMETNET Internal Vacancy

To start 1st January 2017

Job title: (1) EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator

(2) EUMETNET Aviation Expert

Vacancy no.: VN-02-2016

Team/Programme: Secretariat / Aviation Support Activity

Location: Based at parent NMS

Type of appointment: 2 year appointment (temporary secondment)

Funding (1) 1 Full-time position (including travel)

(2) 0.5 FTE position (including travel)

Closing date: 15 Nov 2016

Further information: Executive Director EUMETNET and Chairman WG-AVIMET



What is EUMETNET?

The European National Meteorological Services formed the EUMETNET grouping in the mid 1990s to help them integrate the huge potential contained within the European NMSs and create an ever increasingly integrated and optimised European-scale infrastructure of common interest and shared use. EUMETNET has been asked to do this by promoting cooperation among the NMS membership. Capabilities within the infrastructure include weather and climate observing systems (e.g. EUCOS), short-range modelling, climate data sets, data bases, data processing and data communication systems, basic forecasting products, research and development, training, etc.



In September 2009, the Members of EUMETNET agreed to establish EUMETNET as an Economic Interest Grouping (EIG) in order to enhance the work of EUMETNET and to enable it to participate in EU-funded projects and programmes. The EUMETNET Assembly of Members is the primary governing body of EUMETNET where Members are represented by their Director General or equivalent. Two advisory committees that deal respectively with science and technology (STAC) for one and policy and finance (PFAC) for the other complete the governing structure.



In addition, EUMETNET has been tasked with providing lobbying and influencing externally on behalf of the collective Membership. This has been particularly focussed on the EU and EC as relevant environmental, information and security policies are developed and implemented across EU Member States. Over recent years, this interaction has evolved from a mainly reactive engagement with the EU and EC to a proactive interaction that allows the policy makers to increasingly take account of the capabilities that the EUMETNET Members can offer.



Background to Job

In relation to the last paragraph above, one of the key areas of influencing and close cooperation with the EU bodies has been Meteorological Services to Aviation. The Single European Sky (SES) initiative and the SES Air Traffic Management Research programme (SESAR) and its deployment require active engagement from our community in order that they can build upon our expertise; our community can help the aviation industry to meet its goals but we also have to ensure that impact of SES on EUMETNET Members is managed.



The AVIMET workgroup coordinates within EUMETNET and beyond (i.e. to MET Services Providers embedded into Air Traffic Service Providers) on aeronautical meteorological issues, especially in relation with EU or other bodies involved in aviation policy, complementing and supporting the tasks undertaken by ICAO and WMO at the global level according to their mandates in their appropriate bodies.



At the spring 2016 EUMETNET Assembly in Prague, Decision A16.12 agreed to establish an Aviation Support Activity to provide dedicated resources to effectively coordinate and support execution of all aviation activities within EUMETNET. The main purpose of this activity is to support members in achieving the transition to comply with the Single European Sky and GANP/ASBU and help manage the change that all this entails for our community and its individual members.



The new Aviation Support Activity has initial funding for 1.5 FTE from 1 Jan 2017, comprising 1 full time EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator, and 0.5 FTE EUMETNET Aviation Expert position.



EUMETNET’s Aviation Support activity will coordinate all EUMETNET aviation activities and will ensure the timely execution of the AVIMET WG, PFAC & Assembly agreed actions. As such the EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator and EUMETNET Aviation Expert will act on behalf of EUMETNET and WG AVIMET Members and in line with the EUMETNET and Aviation strategy.



Administratively, the Aviation Support Activity will be an activity of the EUMETNET EIG Secretariat who will manage the funds coming from Member and cooperating member contributions.



For technical, corporate and strategic decision purposes the Aviation Support Activity will report to WG AVIMET, PFAC and Assembly as necessary.



Objectives of the Aviation Support Activity

The purpose of the Aviation Support Activity is summarised as

• To improve how we are perceived as aviation meteorological service providers, by transforming our relationship through enhancing our understanding of the ATM system and its users and by helping them to work with us to develop their needs for future meteorological services.

• To support Members in improving the value and efficiency of aviation meteorological services to the aviation industry through cooperation, innovation and investment for the future. This also includes supporting members in preparing for Reference Period 3 (RP3) cost efficiencies.

Generally speaking this activity supports Members in understanding what the migration to SES entails and in guiding them through the change management process.



More specifically, some of the key functions and responsibilities for the Activity team include:

• representation at various European Institutions, industry bodies, and stakeholder and technical groups, undertaking lobbying and reporting to AVIMET (including ICB, EASA, EUROCONTROL, SJU, SDM etc.) under the guidance of the Executive Director, AVIMET Chairman and the European Affairs Manager;

• preparation of position papers when required

• conducting regular overviews of SESAR2020 research activities carried out by EUMETNET members and reporting to Members on progress.

• conducting regular overviews of EUMETNET led SESAR deployment projects, and ensuring coordination between all other MET deployment projects – including tasks associated with designing the governance framework for future service provision and funding - and reporting on progress and issues.

• identifying potential and/or known difficulties and proposing mitigating actions to Members so that the activities remain aligned with EUMETNET’s and Director’s European Strategy

• identifying new opportunities for collaborative research and service provision for Members

• implementing the actions of AVIMET and facilitating the goals and projects of AVIMET

• reporting on activities (to AVIMET, PFAC, Assembly, stakeholders etc.)

• fostering a collaborative approach between members for post-deployment service provision and identifying risks and issues that may require change management and mitigation

• encouraging and assisting members to apply for available European funding



This entails travelling and attending many meetings – the majority of which are expected to be held in Brussels.

Principal Responsibilities

As a result of the programme objectives listed above, the jobs comprise the following principal responsibilities:

(1) EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator

Lead and coordinate the execution of the Aviation activities within the overall direction and objectives of AVIMET WG and EUMETNET governing bodies and the administrative oversight of Secretariat.

The role will have management autonomy to coordinate and prioritise EUMETNET aviation activities and resources to achieve timely results within a limited budget.

Exploit relationships, in collaboration with the ED, AVIMET Chairman and European Affairs Manager, with aviation stakeholders in order to establish mutually beneficial relationships and develop opportunities for Members and Cooperating Members.

Develop and communicate a clear understanding of the key drivers, objectives, structure and processes of aviation stakeholder organisations, identifying areas that derive current or potential benefits from EUMETNET outputs or capacity.

Facilitate the finalisation of the creation and drive the implementation of the aviation strategy – or more tactical decisions when necessary - including the creation of governance frameworks for future pan-European MET service provision.

Coordinate all communication and engagement with aviation stakeholders, in collaboration with the ED, AVIMET Chairman and European Affairs Manager, and internally within EUMETNET, ensuring a consistent approach and effective exchange of key information and ideas.

Fill in for the EUMETNET Aviation Expert in his/her activities whenever required.

Provide expert advice within its membership, identifying interdependencies with other EUMETNET programmes and projects. Maintain an in-depth knowledge of current Member capabilities and strategies, to ensure that appropriate solutions can be identified to address stakeholder issues, negotiate opportunities for the MET community, and effectively represent Members’ collective interests on aviation matters.

Support Members in their preparations to bid for funds.

Oversight of awarded or future EUMETNET 3rd party aviation projects without interfering with or duplicating the responsibilities of the dedicated project leader(s).

The role will likely involve significant travel, mainly to Brussels. Flexible working hours within the constraints of maintaining priority activities/commitments is permitted.



(2) EUMETNET Aviation Expert

As an essential expert in the new Aviation Support Activity, the job holder will be part of a remote team working in close coordination to achieve the overall programme objectives.

Work tasks will be regularly reviewed in line with programme objectives, strategic guidance from AVIMET and industry developments, but in general will involve

• Acting as coordinator to AVIMET, assisting with communications, meetings and synchronising the completion of actions (for example finalisation of the cost survey analysis);

• Preparing briefing papers, assisting in bid preparation, and financial analysis such as cost/benefit;

• Analyse complex and detailed material such as position papers, directives, research papers, masterplan, contracts/agreements etc., extracting the important facts and translate into professional concise briefings and recommendations

• Representing EUMETNET and participating cooperating members on a technical level at various European Institutions, industry bodies, and stakeholder groups and reporting to members accordingly. This includes articulating EUMETNET position with authority, and summarising the key outcomes for AVIMET. A schedule for these meetings will be arranged in advance taking into account team commitments and availability.

• Representing the Aviation Support Activity at internal EUMETNET bodies such as PFAC, STAC, Assembly or AVIMET.

• Managing and maintaining aviation content on the EUMETNET portal and website.

The role will likely involve significant travel, mainly to Brussels. Flexible working hours within the constraints of maintaining priority activities/commitments is permitted, and to fit with other tasks assigned by the parent NMS.

The objectives and performance of the job holder will be set and monitored by AVIMET in collaboration with the EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator.

Mandate

The mandate for the Aviation Support Activity and these two roles will be agreed in respect of specific issues and meetings by WG AVIMET, with more direct oversight by the Chairman and/or vice-chairs of WG AVIMET. Where a mandate cannot be agreed among WG AVIMET Members, or decisions are outside the authority of AVIMET, the issue will be raised to PFAC/Assembly as necessary by the Executive Director.



Qualifications, skills and abilities required

(1) EUMETNET Aviation Coordinator

The candidate must be able to demonstrate:

a) A sound understanding of aviation meteorology in Europe (and on a global level)

b) Experience of programme and/or project management including leading a team to deliver objectives on time and within budget

c) Setting milestones and targets. Monitoring progress and risk management, including fiscal oversight.

d) Excellent communication and influencing skills with an ability to develop long-lasting, effective professional relationships. Effective stakeholder management, leadership and planning.

e) A track record in developing sound proposals and briefings for senior management

f) Evidence of making sense of complex situations and innovation in problem solving and designing solutions

g) Delivering on time.

h) Expert proficiency in English language, both orally and written is essential.



Desirable attributes are:

i) Experience of writing technical or scientific proposals for funding grants, consultancy projects or service provision contracts

j) Industry standard qualification(s) in the following fields: meteorology, aviation, business management, project or programme management.



(2) EUMETNET Aviation Expert

The candidate must be able to demonstrate:

a) A sound understanding of aviation meteorology in Europe (and on a global level)

b) Excellent communication and influencing skills

c) An ability to develop long-lasting, effective professional relationships

d) A track record in developing sound proposals for senior management

e) Evidence of good personal networking skills

f) Evidence of making sense of complex situations

g) Creativity and innovation in problems solving and designing solutions for users’ needs

h) Delivering on time.

i) Expert proficiency in English language, both orally and written is essential.



Additional information

The posts offer development opportunities for those interested in shaping how our community responds to the challenges and changes arising from SES. They also offer a great opportunity for the individual to work in a multi-national and European context and develop their understanding and skills in the forefront of change of European aviation meteorology.

It is proposed that the duration is set initially for 2 years with a review 3 months before expiry by the PFAC in order that a recommendation can be made before the end of the 2 year term regarding benefits to Members and whether the activity should continue or change.

The Aviation Support Activity is an optional activity in EUMETNET, funded currently at 185K€ in total including one full-time and one half-time job holders and travel funds.

Nominations

Nominations should include:

1. A covering letter from the NMS nominating the candidate, indicating their availability and the expected salary costs to be covered

2. A CV for the nominee

3. A short letter from the nominee explaining why they would be interested in doing the work.



Submission of Candidate Nominations and Selection of Successful Candidate

Nominations should be submitted by the 15 November 2016 to the Executive Director. The selection panel will include the Executive Director, the WG AVIMET chair and at least one WG AVIMET vice-chair. It is expected that a decision will be reached shortly after this date.