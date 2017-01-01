The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium has an opening on a fixed-term contract basis (10 months) for a Scientist SW 2 Precipitation NOWCASTING



Duration: 10 months (1 January 2017 – 31 October 2017) - Promotor: Laurent Delobbe (project 2SPPPLURISK)



SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT PRECIPITATION NOWCASTING (M/F/X) (Ref. PLURISK)



The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium invites applications for a scientist who will work on a research project in the field of nowcasting of fine-scale rainfall using weather radar observations and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) model forecasts. The goal is to produce a seamless probabilistic nowcast of precipitation through the blending of radar nowcasts with NWP output, building upon the existing ensemble nowcasting system STEPS-BE. This research activity will be performed within the Belspo project PLURISK (Forecasting and Management of Extreme Rainfall Induced Risks in the Urban Environment) in collaboration with the University of Leuven (KULeuven, Belgium).



The duration of the contract is 10 months starting at 1 january 2017 till 31 October 2017.



Your profile:

PhD in engineering or in physical, mathematical or atmospheric science.

Good knowledge of meteorology including weather radar observations, numerical weather prediction, ensemble forecasts and probabilistic verification

Research experience in meteorology with a substantial record of publications

Excellent programming skills in C++, Python and Bash, good knowledge of Unix/Linux and familiarity with visualization tools.

Experience with handling observational and model data (NetCDF, HDF, GRIB, ...)

Knowledge of Dutch and/or French, excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team.



We offer:

Salary according to SW2 scale for scientific staff

Dynamic working environment, with many international contacts.

Flexible working hours.

Reimbursement of public transport commuter travel costs.

Partial indemnification of the contribution for hospitalisation insurance.



To apply, please send by e-mail a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and a brief statement of interest related to the position with the reference PLURISK before 25 November 2016 to:



Mme Katrien Remory

Observations Department

Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium

Avenue Circulaire, 3

B-1180 Brussels – Belgium.

E-mail: katrien.remory@meteo.be (with cc to annette.hautecoeur@meteo.be)