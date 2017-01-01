The Remote Sensing from Space division of the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium is opening a

Doctoral/Post-doctoral position in satellite data processing/remote sensing for a long term contract.



He/she will be responsible for the scientific design, the implementation and the validation of a processor to generate a climate data record of the Top of Atmosphere radiation from the Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer (AVHRR) instrument observations. This work is done in the frame of the Climate Monitoring SAF (CM SAF, see http://www.cmsaf.eu) funded by EUMETSAT and BelSPO.



His/her primary tasks will be:

• Review the general sources of user requirements like GCOS and of existing AVHRR TOA radiation algorithms and data records

• Architectural design of new CM SAF AVHRR TOA radiation algorithms, including diurnal cycle modeling

• Implement CM SAF AVHRR Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) algorithm

• Implement CM SAF AVHRR Reflected Solar Flux (RSF) algorithm

• Comprehensive validation of the data record wrt. CERES, GERB and ERBE



In addition, the scientist shall:

• Contribute to journal paper(s)

• Contribute to technical documentations

• Participate to project’s reviews



The candidate should have at least:

• a PhD in natural sciences and/or engineering. However, the position is also opened to a motivated PhD student with a Master in natural sciences and/or engineering.

• affinity with scientific research in (geo)physics and remote sensing,

• working experience with UNIX/Linux systems,

• working experience in scientific programming (C, Fortran, …) and data processing languages (R, …).





The following skills will be considered assets:

• working experience with scripting languages (Bash, Perl, Python, …),

• good English writing and presentation skills,

• experience with scientific publications.



Candidates should send their CV and motivation letter to Annette.Hautecoeur@meteo.be. The position is opened until filled. Additional information can be obtained from Nicolas.Clerbaux@meteo.be