Research assistant SW2 at RMI For the NEWPORT “Numerical wEather prediction models and Weather radar for the Prediction of LEO-earth Radiowave Transmissions”
project funded by the FNRS, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) offers a 6 months SW2 position.
The central aim of the research is to evaluate the new high-resolution version of the numerical weather prediction model ALARO coupled to the new developed land surface scheme SURFEX at a spatial resolution of 1.3km over Belgium. Once validated this new version will be used for developing a transmission channel quality estimation tool for future Low Earth Orbit earth-satellite links.
The research project will be conducted in a close collaboration with the UCL who has a strong experience in radiowave propagation.
Qualifications:
• PhD in Physics.
• Good computer skills and interest in atmospheric modelling.
• Ability to work in a multi-lingual environment; good command of English.
• A previous experience with the ALARO and/or SURFEX code is a plus.
Applications:
Consisting of a statement of interest accompanied by a full CV that includes a list of scientific
publications must be sent to rafiq.hamdi@meteo.be with a copy to
beatrice.libioulle@meteo.be no later than July 6 th,2017
Further information:
Dr. Rafiq Hamdi ; 023736745