Research assistant SW2 at RMI For the NEWPORT “Numerical wEather prediction models and Weather radar for the Prediction of LEO-earth Radiowave Transmissions”

project funded by the FNRS, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) offers a 6 months SW2 position.



The central aim of the research is to evaluate the new high-resolution version of the numerical weather prediction model ALARO coupled to the new developed land surface scheme SURFEX at a spatial resolution of 1.3km over Belgium. Once validated this new version will be used for developing a transmission channel quality estimation tool for future Low Earth Orbit earth-satellite links.



The research project will be conducted in a close collaboration with the UCL who has a strong experience in radiowave propagation.



Qualifications:



• PhD in Physics.

• Good computer skills and interest in atmospheric modelling.

• Ability to work in a multi-lingual environment; good command of English.

• A previous experience with the ALARO and/or SURFEX code is a plus.





Applications:

Consisting of a statement of interest accompanied by a full CV that includes a list of scientific

publications must be sent to rafiq.hamdi@meteo.be with a copy to

beatrice.libioulle@meteo.be no later than July 6 th,2017



Further information:



Dr. Rafiq Hamdi ; 023736745