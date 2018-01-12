The Remote Sensing from Space division of the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium is opening a



Doctoral/Post-doctoral position in satellite data processing/remote sensing



for a long term contract.



He/she will be responsible for the scientific design, the implementation and the validation of processors to generate Top of Atmosphere radiation products in the Climate Data Store of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S, see https://climate.copernicus.eu). The project covers data production and brokering for the incoming solar irradiance and the outgoing reflected solar and longwave fluxes.



His/her primary tasks will be:

• Architectural design and implementation of the TOA radiation processors and quality assurance modules.

• Regular operation of the processors.

• Maintain links with the science teams of the main Earth radiation budget missions (e.g. CERES)

• Maintain the user’s documentation (user guides, quality reports, web tutorials, …).



In addition, the scientist shall:

• Contribute to journal paper(s)

• Participate to the project meetings and reviews.

• Be prepared to travel regularly for short missions (1 or 2 days).



The candidate should have at least:

• A PhD in natural sciences and/or engineering. However, the position is also opened to a motivated PhD student with a Master in natural sciences and/or engineering.

• affinity with scientific research in (geo)physics and remote sensing,

• working experience with UNIX/Linux systems,

• working experience with data processing languages (R, IDL, MatLab,…).

• a nationality from an European Union country (for administrative reasons).



The following skills will be considered assets:

• working experience in scientific programming (C, Fortran, …)

• working experience with scripting languages (Bash, Perl, Python, …),

• working experience with the NetCDF data format and handling tools (eg cdo, OpenDAP, …)

• good English writing and presentation skills,

• experience with scientific publications.



Candidates should send their CV and motivation letter to Nicolas.Clerbaux@meteo.be before 12 January 2018.