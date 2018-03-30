Recrutement d’un membre du personnel scientifique contractuel :



Intitulé : Scientist SW2 – RMI-DGO2



Durée : durée indéterminée



Promoteur : Laurent Delobbe (projet 3RWDGO2)



Profil du candidat recherché :



SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT – Hydrometeorology (m/f) (Ref. 3RWDGO2)



RMI invites applications for a scientist who will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of the cooperation agreement between the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) and the Hydrological service of the Walloon Region (DGO2). The cooperation agreement concerns mainly the observation, forecasting and warnings of precipitation and their exploitation in meteorology and hydrology. The function includes both management and scientific activities. The initial research and development tasks are essentially focused on the quantitative estimation of precipitation based on weather radars and raingauge networks.





Your profile:



• PhD in engineering or in physical, mathematical or atmospheric science.

• Good knowledge of rainfall observations and their use in hydrological applications.

• Good knowledge in statistics and probability theory

• Large experience in the processing of meteorological observations and, in particular, weather radar data.

• Research experience in meteorology with a substantial record of publications.

• Excellent programming skills in Python, R, Java, C++, SQL and Git. Good knowledge of Linux systems.

• Experience in project management.

• Excellent knowledge of French. The candidate must be able to lead meetings and to write reports in French.

• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

• Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team.



We offer:



• Salary according to SW2 scale for scientific staff

• Dynamic working environment, with many international contacts.

• Flexible working hours.

• Reimbursement of public transport commuter travel costs.

• Partial indemnification of the contribution for hospitalisation insurance.



To apply, please send by e-mail the fill-out standard curriculum vitae (see attachement), a list of publications and a brief statement of interest related to the position with the reference 3RWDGO2 before 30 March 2018 to:



Mr. Kevin Knockaert

Observations Department

Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium

Avenue Circulaire, 3

B-1180 Brussels – Belgium.

E-mail: kevin.knockaert@meteo.be.