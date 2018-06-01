Vacancy: SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT SW1



The RMI invites applications for a scientist to become a member of the numerical-weather prediction team of the RMI. The successful candidate will

contribute to the finalization of the ongoing H2020 ESCAPE project;

carry out the R&D planned by RMI within the future successor H2020 ESCAPE-2 three-year project.



ESCAPE stands for Energy-efficient Scalable Algorithms for Weather Prediction at Exascale. The project develops world-class, extreme-scale computing capabilities for European operational numerical weather prediction (NWP) and future climate models. The biggest challenge for state-of-the-art NWP arises from the need to simulate complex physical phenomena within tight production schedules. Existing extreme-scale application software of weather and climate services is ill-equipped to adapt to the rapidly evolving hardware. This is exacerbated by other drivers for hardware development, with processor arrangements not necessarily optimal for weather and climate simulations. ESCAPE redresses this imbalance through innovation actions that fundamentally reform Earth system modelling. ESCAPE addresses the ETP4HPC Strategic Research Agenda 'Energy and resiliency' priority topic, developing a holistic understanding of energy-efficiency for extreme-scale applications using heterogeneous architectures, accelerators and special compute units. For more details see its project website: http://www.hpc-escape.eu/.



Your profile:

PhD or master degree in physical, mathematical or atmospheric science.

Good knowledge of numerical weather prediction, in particular of ensemble prediction systems (EPS).

Familiarity with the model configurations of the IFS/Arpège/ALADIN system will be considered as a distinct plus.

Excellent programming skills in FORTRAN and c.

Good knowledge of Linux and unix systems.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team.



We offer:



Salary according to SW1 scale for scientific staff

Dynamic working environment, with many international contacts.

Flexible working hours.



To apply, please send by e-mail your curriculum vitae, your publication list and a brief statement of interest related to the position before 01.06.2018 to: Mrs. Béatrice Libioulle, Koninklijk Meteorologisch Instituut, Ringlaan 3, B-1180, België, E-mail: beatrice.libioulle@meteo.be .