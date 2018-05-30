RESEARCH ASSISTANT SW11 at RMI

For the AC SAF (“Atmospheric Composition Satellite Application Facility”) and the EUNADICS-AV project, the Ozone, UV and aerosol group at the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium is opening a full time position for a short term contract with the perspective for a prolongation.





Framework of the project:



Within the AC SAF consortium, algorithms are developed in order to obtain dedicated operational atmospheric remote sensing level 2 products from polar-orbiting satellites MetOp-A, MetOp-B and soon also from MetOp-C (e.g. Aerosol-, total ozone column-, tropospheric ozone column- and other trace gases products.) RMI is a member of this consortium and is focussing on the validation of some of these data products. Within the AC SAF project, we are responsible for:

• Validation of GOME-2 and IASI ozone profile products using balloon soundings.

• Validation of GOME-2 offline tropospheric ozone, NO2, HCHO and aerosol products.

• Quality assurance.



Within the EUNADICS-AV (EUropean Natural Airborne DIsaster Information and Coordination System for AViation) project, early warning tools are developed, which can be used in an operational context for aviation safety.



Specifically, the main focus will be on

• Processing of large datasets in order to fulfil RMI’s tasks within AC SAF and EUNADICS-AV.



In addition, the scientist shall:

• Contribute to journal paper(s)

• Participate to the project meetings and reviews.

• Be prepared to travel regularly for short missions (1 or 2 days).



Qualifications:

-Master in natural science, engineering or informatics.

-affinity with scientific research in (geo)physics and remote sensing,

-Good computer programming skills (fortran) and interest in scientific modelling.

working experience with UNIX/Linux systems,

working experience with data processing languages (R, IDL, Python,…).

-good English writing and presentation skills.

-experience with scientific publications.



Assets:

-Ability to work in a multi-lingual environment with a good knowledge of English.

-Experience in the processing of anthropogenic and/or biogenic emission sources to be included in a CTM.

-Ability to work with grib data and visualisation tools are an asset.

-working experience with the NetCDF data format and handling tools.



Applications:

Consisting of a statement of interest accompanied by a full CV that includes detailed information on academic qualifications and results must be sent to Kevin.Knockaert@meteo.be no later than Mai 30th 2018.



More information:

Dr. ir. Andy Delcloo (RMI)

Andy.Delcloo@meteo.be

Koninklijk Meteorologisch Instituut

Ringlaan 3

B-1180 Ukkel