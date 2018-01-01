INSTRUMENT SCIENTIST

The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium wants to hire for a long term contract an instrument scientist with good engineering skills .



The scientist will work on the development on the Low Earth Orbit Novel Advanced Radiation Diurnal Observation (Leonardo) instrument.. Leonardo is the follow-on project of Simba cubesat project aiming at the differential measurement of the Sun-Earth Energy Imbalance. This quantity is the most fundamental Essential Climate Variable to be measured. The core Leonardo instrument is a new type of Wide Field of View cavity radiometer aiming at an unprecedented accuracy. More information on the Leonardo project can be found in https://gerb.oma.be/people/steven/Leonardo/Leo28022018.pdf. The scientist will be responsible for the design, modeling and the realization of a prototype of the Leonardo cavity radiometer.





Candidates should have the following qualifications:

an engineering master degree with scientific interest or scientific master degree with engineering interest.

interest in making a PhD.

interest/experience in electronical and mechanical design

interest/experience in optical, physical and mathematical modeling

experience in programming

good knowledge of English

the knowledge of at least one of the national languages (Dutch and/or French) is an asset



The interested candidates should sent their CV and motivation letter before 17 June to: steven.dewitte@meteo.be