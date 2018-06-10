Scientist SW1 for the Forecast division of RMI



The forecast division offers a position for a scientist to make weather forecasts in an operational 24h/24h environment and to write scientific reports together with other departments. As the weather office relies on the support of other internal scientific services, the candidate should be open-minded with a sense of renewal and perform missions in foreign countries (of a few days/year).



The candidate is prepared to do shifts of 12-13 hours, during days and nights, in the weekends and on holidays, in a bilingual environment



Qualifications



Master in Science

Experience in meteorology is an asset

Being passionate about meteorology



Degree



Master in Science



Salary: SW1, contract of indefinite duration



A complete curriculum with motivation should be sent by e-mail to the head of the department, Dr. ir. david.dehenauw@meteo.be before 10th June 2018.