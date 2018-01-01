The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium wants to hire for a long term contract



a stereo vision scientist .



The Meteosat-11 (MSG-4) satellite observes the earth from the standard geostationary position at 0° longitude. From October 2016 onwards the Meteosat-8 (MSG-1) satellite makes observations from a new position at 41.5° East over the Indian Ocean. In the region viewed by both satellites, which includes Europe and Africa, it becomes possible to measure cloud heights using stereo vision. This new capability was illustrated in a feasibility study [Dewitte et al, 2017].



One of the possible applications of stereo height measurement is the improvement of the Height Assignment (HA) of Atmospheric Motion Vectors (AMV), which are assimilated in NWP models. Despite recent improvements in the operational HA methods e.g. [Borde et al, 2014], HA remains a dominant source of error in AMVs [Warrick, 2016]. As both the stereo height and the motion are estimated based on an image matching technique, both matchings can be done on exactly the same image segments or tracers as illustrated for the MISR instrument in [Horvath, 2013]. In that case it is guaranteed that the stereo height corresponds exactly to the true height of the AMV.



The scientist will work on the development of a joint stereo height/motion vector estimation algorithm from MSG..



Candidates should have the following qualifications:

an engineering master degree with scientific interest or scientific master degree with engineering interest.

interest in making a PhD, or earn a PhD already.

interest/experience in image processing techniques in particular image matching

interest/experience in atmospheric sciences in particular satellite remote sensing

experience in programming

good knowledge of English

the knowledge of at least one of the national languages (Dutch and/or French) is an asset



The interested candidates should sent their CV and motivation letter before 17 June to: steven.dewitte@meteo.be