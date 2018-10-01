SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT
The Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI) invites applications for a scientist to become a member of the Users’ Interface team of the RMI. The main activities of the successful candidate:
• Offering the products and services of the RMI
• Improve products and services in consultation with customers
• Prospecting the market for new products and services based on scientific research
• Caring for the ombudsman service of the RMI
• Answering all kinds of scientific questions from students, teachers and interested citizens
• Taking care of the PR activities of the RMI
• Taking care of the scientific communication of the RMI
Your profile:
• Master degree in physical, mathematical or atmospheric science
• Interested in the weather and climate
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in Dutch, French and English
• Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team
• Understanding ICT problems communicated by customers
We offer:
- Salary according to SW1 scale for scientific staff
- Dynamic working environment, with many national and international contacts.
- Flexible working hours
- Public transport paid by RMI
To apply, please send by e-mail your curriculum vitae and a brief statement of interest related to the position before 01.10.2018 to: Mr. Marc Christiaens, Koninklijk Meteorologisch Instituut, Ringlaan 3, B-1180, België, E-mail: marc.christiaens@meteo.be .