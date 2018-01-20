SCIENTIFIC ASSISTANT ROAD WEATHER SERVICES INNOVATION THROUGH DATA FROM CONNECTED CARS (m/f/x)

[Ref. RAD-SARWS]



The Scientific Service Observations and the Scientific Service Meteorological and Climatological Research of the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium invite applications for a scientific assistant. The selected candidate will work on a 2-year research project in the field of innovative new observation techniques (connected cars) and big data analysis. The candidate should become familiar with the road weather model (RWM) implemented at RMI, improve on it, and perform research in this area. He/she is expected to make use of extracted meteorological information from car sensor data in a real-time setting, and exploit this information for the improvement of the RWM. Furthermore, the candidate will investigate novel techniques to improve the performance of nowcasting and numerical weather prediction models for very local phenomena (fog, hail, urban heat, etc …)



This research activity will be performed within the SARWS project (Secure and Accurate Road Weather Services; full name: Accurate Location-Aware Road Weather Services Composed from Multi-Modal Data) financed by the Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship agency (VLAIO) of the Flemish government. The project is an industrial R&D project with both academic (UA-IMEC-IDLab) and industrial partners (Verhaert New Products and Services, BPost, Be-Mobile Tech and Inuits). The project will focus on local weather phenomena and dangerous road conditions. The project outline is as follows: local weather data will be gathered from In-Car Smart Sensor Nodes using a secure data distribution framework. Initial data is obtained from a 30-vehicle fleet from BPost. The data will be processed with distributed machine learning algorithms and will be used in two use cases: (i) validation and improved accuracy of weather models, and (ii) incorporation of road weather forecasts into a real-time weather service that warns drivers about dangerous road conditions.



SARWS is the national Belgian component of the international SARWS proposal that has been awarded by the Celtic-Plus label, which is a necessary prerequisite for funding approval in EUREKA, an intergovernmental network for promoting and supporting market-oriented international R&D&I project generation. Hence, the conducted research will also have strong international links.



Your profile:

• University degree (PhD, Master or equivalent) in engineering or in physical, mathematical or atmospheric science.

• Excellent programming skills, good knowledge of Unix/Linux and familiarity with visualization tools. Proficiency in a compiled language (Fortran, C) and a scripting language (Python, R or Matlab) is an asset.

• Good knowledge of meteorology including atmospheric processes and remote sensing observations.

• Experience of research and development in meteorology, remote sensing or related field.

• Practical experience in data processing and statistical data analysis.

• Knowledge of Dutch and/or French, good written and oral communication skills in English.

• Ability to write scientific and technical reports.

• Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team.



We offer:

• Recruitment in the salary scale SW11 (scientific assistant).

• Research topic in an exciting new field of connected cars, IoT and big data, applied to meteorology and road weather services.

• Dynamic working environment, with many international contacts, in a green area in the outskirts of Brussels (Uccle).

• Flexible working hours.

• Reimbursement of public transport commuter travel costs.

• Partial indemnification of the contribution for hospitalisation insurance.



To apply, please send a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and a statement of interest related to the position with the reference RAD-SARWS before 20 January 2018 to:

Dr. Maarten Reyniers

Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium

Ringlaan 3

B-1180 Brussels

Belgium

Applications can also be sent by email to: maarten.reyniers@meteo.be



Interviews of a shortlist of candidates will be held in the second half of January 2018.